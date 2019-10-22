WISTA International Welcomes WISTA Bangladesh

The Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) International welcomes Bangladesh to the global network of women in shipping. WISTA Bangladesh joins as the 48th National WISTA Association (NWA). WISTA International has expanded significantly in the last few years throughout the world. WISTA Bangladesh is the 11th NWA to join since January 2018.

“WISTA represents the broadest network of women in shipping,” said WISTA International President Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou. “The 2019 World Economic Situation and Prospects published by the United Nations indicates that the Bangladesh economy will continue to expand at a fast pace in the near term. WISTA promotes inclusion, flexibility and diversity throughout the industry, which we believe will continue to support their growing economy. We are proud to welcome WISTA Bangladesh and expand the opportunities for business development and networking in the region.”

“Empowerment of women professionals is already a key driver in Bangladesh’s remarkable development story,” said WISTA Bangladesh President Raimah Chowdhury. “We are proud to join WISTA and look forward to further promoting and strengthening the role of women in the martime industry.”

WISTA Bangladesh is led by Raimah Chowdhury, Director, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Bangladesh Ltd. Additional board members of WISTA Bangladesh include Ashma Akter, Assistant Manager, Customer Service, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Bangladesh Ltd. in the role of General Secretary; Farah Salim Anika, Assistant Manager, Finance & Accounts, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Bangladesh Ltd. in the role of Treasurer; and Halima Begum, Manager, Training, Chittagong Port Authority; Lakshmi Goswami, Senior Manager, Import, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Bangladesh Ltd.; Roksana Faruk, Deputy Manager Finance & Accounts, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Bangladesh Ltd.; Umma Mahbuba Nasrin, Senior Executive, Equipment Management, PIL (Bangladesh) Ltd. in the role of Board Member.

Additional founding members include Rumana Afroza, Deputy Manager, Marketing & Commercial, Ocean Network Express (Bangladesh) Ltd.; Nazma Yasmin, Senior Executive, Customer Service, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Bangladesh Ltd.; Fatama Tuj Juhara Ety, Senior Executive, Customer Service, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Bangladesh Ltd.; Sabrina Islam, Senior Executive, Accounts, PIL (Bangladesh) Ltd.; and Razea Sultana, Executive, Operations, PIL (Bangladesh) Ltd.

WISTA International is an international networking organization for female managers in the shipping industry. WISTA International is comprised of 48 National WISTA Associations (NWA) around the world and more than 3,000 members. WISTA works with a wide variety of global maritime and governmental bodies to give a voice to women in the future of the maritime, transport and logistics sectors. WISTA supports professional development, opportunities and networking for female managers around the world.

National WISTA Associations are formed in individual countries in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country. To launch a National WISTA Association, the association must first contact WISTA International and follow the formation processes set forth in Protocols, which include submitting drafts of the governing documents to WISTA International, filing appropriate paperwork in the home country, having at least ten members in management positions and paying annual fees to WISTA International.

Source: WISTA