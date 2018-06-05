WISTA International welcomes WISTA Uruguay: WISTA International continues to grow in South America

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) is proud to announce the re-launch of WISTA Uruguay.

“WISTA International has seen a significant amount of interest in South America, and we are excited to warmly welcome WISTA Uruguay. The re-launch of WISTA Uruguay is an important step in creating additional opportunities for female shipping executives in South America, including business development,” said Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, president of WISTA International.

“WISTA Uruguay was initially founded in 2008 after two-years of working with the Uruguayan National Authorities to have the Association formed according to the laws and regulations of our Uruguay, thus being the first national WISTA Association (NWA) established in South America,” said Kirsten Schandy, President of WISTA Uruguay.

“Ten years later, we noted that women, having achieved sustainable personal development working in the shipping and trading area in Uruguay, shown more and more interest in learning about WISTA and being part of the organization. It is with great pleasure that we announce a re-activated WISTA Uruguay!”

WISTA Uruguay is led by: WISTA Uruguay President Ms. Kirsten Schandy, Director of Thomas J. Schandy LTDA., Lloyd’s Agents and P&I Correspondents; WISTA Uruguay Vice President Ms. Gabriela Vidal, Lawyer of Ricardo Vidal Aradas & Asociados; WISTA Uruguay Secretary Ms. Maria Gabriela Elefteriu, Executive Director of Universal Shipping Agency S.A.; WISTA Uruguay Treasurer Dr. Monica Ageitos, Executive Manager of Centro de Navegación, and WISTA Uruguay Vocal Ms. Valeria Sorrenti, Lt. Commander of the Uruguayan Navy.

Additional re-founding members of WISTA Uruguay include: Ms. Solveig Schandy, Thomas J. Schandy LTDA., Lloyd’s Agents and P&I Correspondents; Ms. Karen Schandy, Thomas J. Schandy LTDA., Lloyd’s Agents and P&I Correspondents; Ms. Laura Olazabal, Universal Shipping Agency S.A.; Ms. Graciela Spoturno, G.S. Traducciones; and Dr. María Victoria Zorilla, Port Prefecture of the Port of Montevideo.

WISTA Uruguay joins several other NWAs in the Americas, with additional expansion in South America expected later this year. A WISTA Americas conference will take place June 18-20, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

WISTA International is comprised of more than 40 National WISTA Associations (NWA) around the world and nearly 3,000 members. To launch a national WISTA association, the association must file appropriate paperwork in the home country, have at least ten members in management positions and pay annual fees to WISTA International.

Source: WISTA International