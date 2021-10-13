WISTA Tackles The Real Issues At Hamburg AGM

The rapidly changing face of maritime shipping and what it means for the future will be the theme for this year’s WISTA International Conference to be held in Hamburg on 14 and 15 October.

WISTA Germany is hosting the Conference and the AGM from today (13 October) which will be the first live event for WISTA members since 2019. The theme for the 41st conference is ‘Shipping 2025 – Today’s actions for tomorrow’s business.’ Among the topics are open discussions on climate change and how it can be tackled by the shipping industry in the maritime industry and the continuing importance of diversity in the maritime world.

Claudia Ohlmeier, Chairwoman of the board of WISTA Germany, welcomed the first hybrid conference since the pandemic.

“This is the fourth time that WISTA Germany has had the pleasure of welcoming WISTA International to Hamburg, and it has been 40 years since the last WISTA conference which took place here in Hamburg in 1981. In that time, the shipping industry had to adjust to new regulations, changes in working practices and technical innovations. This is why the conference will highlight new trends in the maritime industry and look at where these innovations will take us in the near future.”

WISTA International President, Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, believes the conference will demonstrate the importance of collaboration and research in the maritime world.

“This year our AGM and conference will be the first hybrid event with live attendees and online interactions by WISTA members and external participants contributing to our three day discussions. We all realise that the maritime industry has been heavily influenced by the pandemic and yet there are other major issues such as a positive progression for the decarbonisation of shipping that we also need to discuss. Hamburg, with its rich maritime heritage and expertise, is the ideal place to start a new chapter of involvement in the changing face of shipping and ensure the topic of diversity is a major platform of that drive.”

Source: WISTA