With 64 patents filed in 2023, GTT maintains its leadership position among patent-filing ETIs

The GTT Group, technological expert in membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gases, is proud to announce the filing of a total of 64 patents in 2023, an increase compared to 2022, thus maintaining its position as a technological leader in the category of intermediate-sized enterprises (ETIs).

With 61 patents filed with the INPI, GTT secures the second position in the 2023 INPI ranking of patent-filing ETIs. The Group also filed three more patents with the European Patent Office (EPO) in 2023.

Over the past decade, GTT’s technological solutions have played a significant role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from LNG carriers and optimizing the energy performance of its ship-owner clients.

Beyond its core business, GTT is implementing an ambitious innovation roadmap in its adjacent markets and in its digital activities, as well as in the field of “zero-carbon” solutions, such as the transport of liquefied hydrogen, carbon capture on board ships or the optimization of its proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis technology, at Elogen.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: “With 61 patents filed with INPI and three patents filed with the European Patent Office, 2023 confirms the Group’s position of excellence in innovation and R&D and underlines GTT’s technological stance. I would like to extend my congratulations to Soitec for claiming the top spot in 2023 with 62 patents filed in France, and I am pleased to witness the dynamic technological innovation among French mid-sized companies.”

