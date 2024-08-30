With deeper access channel, TecPlata sets standard for Bueno…

TecPlata, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) container terminal located in La Plata adjacent to the port of Buenos Aires, has completed dredging the marine channels to 10 meters.

“The development gives TecPlata an advantage over the terminals in the city of Buenos Aires, where the channels are limited to 10 meters,” said Juan Pablo Trujillo, TecPlata chief executive officer.

He added: “Our next objective is to deepen the access channel to a depth of 14 meters, similar to the design of the container terminal, to bring Argentina on par or better than other ports in the region. This will then provide TecPlata with a unique advantage over the rest of the ports in the Buenos Aires area.”

TecPlata is already the most modern marine terminal in the Buenos Aires area. It strategically sits on a 40-hectare property near the ocean, which, combined with modern port equipment and robust security systems, offers clear competitive advantages for international shipping companies and cargo operators in South America.

TecPlata has a design capacity of more than one million TEUs, capable of accommodating any significant increase in foreign trade in the years to come. This will eventually reinforce TecPlata’s position as the preferred gateway, bolstering Argentina’s role in the global supply chain.

Source(s): TecPlata S.A., International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)