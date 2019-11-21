Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / WL Ross & Co. LLC Sells Stake at Diamond S Shipping Inc.

WL Ross & Co. LLC Sells Stake at Diamond S Shipping Inc.

in International Shipping News 21/11/2019

Diamond S Shipping Inc. announced the launch of an underwritten secondary offering of 4,021,604 of the Company’s common shares by funds affiliated with First Reserve and 660,870 of the Company’s common shares by funds affiliated with WL Ross & Co. LLC as the selling shareholders. The selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 702,371 common shares in the aggregate. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares by the selling shareholders in this offering.
Source: Diamond S. Shipping

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software