WL Ross & Co. LLC Sells Stake at Diamond S Shipping Inc.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. announced the launch of an underwritten secondary offering of 4,021,604 of the Company’s common shares by funds affiliated with First Reserve and 660,870 of the Company’s common shares by funds affiliated with WL Ross & Co. LLC as the selling shareholders. The selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 702,371 common shares in the aggregate. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common shares by the selling shareholders in this offering.

Source: Diamond S. Shipping