WLP signs MoUs with Thai’s “Logistics Service Provider” and “National Shippers” to promote logistics business

World Logistics Passport (WLP), a Dubai-led global initiative designed to smooth the flow of world trade, recently signed two MoUs with Thai Logistics Service Provider Federation (TLSPF) and the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC). The MoUs aim to promote the growth of logistics business for exporters and shippers in Thailand, and to enhance trade opportunities and reduce costs through WLP’s global network of international traders and freight forwarders.

The signing ceremony was held at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort and signed by Mahmood Al Bastaki, General Manager of World Logistics Passport, Suwit Ratanachinda, President of the Thai Logistics Service Provider Federation and Dr. Chaichan Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council. It was attended by His Excellency Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand and Minister of Commerce and Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) and member of WLP Steering Committee, and other senior representatives from Thai delegation, DP World and WLP.

Mahmood Al Bastaki, General Manager of World Logistics Passport, said: “We are pleased to welcome ‘Thai Logistics Service Provider Federation’ and ‘Thai National Shippers Council’ to WLP initiative as we continue to strive towards being the most trusted logistics loyalty programme of choice for traders and shippers in Thailand and around the world. These strategic partnerships are critical for WLP’s expansion into Southeast Asia market. Thailand’s economy has great potential and we look forward to working with our partners in the country to expand new trade routes that will benefit Thai traders and shippers from our innovative and sustainable logistics and supply chain solutions”.

Suwit Ratanachinda, President of the Thai Logistics Service Provider Federation, said: “This MoU marks the beginning of a new chapter of promising trade opportunities for the Middle East, Africa and Latin America markets, utilising WLP’s growing network. Thai exporters are now able to receive fast-track service of cargo movement, cost-efficient access to markets, reduction of customs clearance times and removal of administrative costs”.

Dr. Chaichan Chareonsuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, said: “We are pleased to have signed this MoU with WLP, which outlines a unique framework of cooperation to promote collaboration and establish successful economic activities, aiming to enhance the growth of Thai’s exports and explore new markets through WLP’s global network”.

Source: DP World