W&O Europe Welcomes GMS Instruments Onboard To Expand Service & Supply In Maritime Market

W&O Supply (“W&O”), a part of PVI Holdings and the leading supplier of valves, pipes and fittings to the maritime industry, announces the acquisition of GMS Instruments (“GMS”), a Netherlands-based supplier of measurement, regulation, and control instruments for the maritime and offshore industry. GMS will be integrated into PVI Holdings, a portfolio company of MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies. The combination will allow W&O and GMS clients access to a broader range of essential parts through one single, expert supply source.

GMS Instruments, known for its specialized high-quality products from brands like WIKA, RIKEN KEIKI, SIKA, and AMOT, will now be available through W&O’s established channels. This acquisition of GMS Instruments significantly expands W&O’s product offering within global maritime markets, establishing a one-stop technical and service base for valves, actuators, pipes, pressure gauges, sensors, gas detectors, thermometers, monitoring systems for newbuild projects and the repair and maintenance needs in the maritime market.

Based in Rotterdam for over 55 years, GMS Instruments has a strong inventory and team of experts ready to meet customer needs swiftly from pressure and temperature to gas detection and monitoring instrumentation. Besides their expertise of over half a decade, they offer certified services, repairs, spares, and more as GMS Instruments operates as a certified service HUB for various OEMs to ensure operational safety and minimize downtime.

Across a network of offices in Europe, US and Asia, W&O provides technical, supply and sourcing advice to ship owners and operators, shipyards and contractors. This acquisition allows W&O and GMS Instruments to provide customers with access to an expanded network of technical experts, who can advise on sourcing the appropriate replacement of valves and instruments, as well as testing and calibration of all applicable products.

Kristof Adam, Managing Director of W&O Europe, stated: “GMS Instruments’ dedication to technical expertise and high-quality service aligns perfectly with our mission. Instrumentation as a product group, is a natural fit with the existing W&O product groups of valves and automation. We have known and collaborated with the GMS team for many years and are very excited to welcome them into the W&O family. ”

Bart de Haan, Managing Director of GMS Instruments, added: “Joining W&O Supply Group is a seamless fit. Our combined expertise, the W&O footprint and resources will bring new opportunities, higher service levels, faster service, and more possibilities for our customers. W&O Supply is investing in the maritime market, and we are happy to become part of that journey.”

Matt Bate, Chief Executive Officer of PVI Holdings, stated: ” We are thrilled to welcome GMS Instruments to the PVI portfolio as we continue to invest and grow in Europe. This acquisition is a key strategic step in strengthening our position in the maritime industry. By combining GMS Instruments and W&O’s technical expertise and established reputation, we can enhance our product offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers worldwide”.

As W&O Europe onboards the GMS Instruments team, customers will continue to be able to contact their usual sales representative, at both organizations, to access the products and services of each.

MiddleGround acquired Houston, TX-headquartered PVI Holdings in July 2022, including W&O Supply as well as PVI’s two other operating business units Setpoint Integrated Solutions and A-T Controls. This acquisition represents a key step in expanding the W&O Supply business as part of MiddleGround’s long-term commitment to invest in organic and inorganic growth initiatives across the PVI platform.

Source: W&O Europe