WOC and the world association for waterborne transport infrastructure (PIANC) sign MOU

The World Ocean Council (WOC) and the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (PIANC) have signed an MOU on long-term cooperation.

The partnership agreement provides a commitment and framework for the two bodies to collaborate on ocean sustainable economic development through information exchange, communications, events, joint working groups, etc. on topics of shared interest.

More specifically, PIANC and WOC will begin by working together to develop:

1) Tools and methods for port and coastal infrastructure adaptation that can be scaled up to address port resiliency needs, especially regarding extreme weather events affecting Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and other developing countries.

2) Interaction between the WOC Young Ocean Professionals initiative and the PIANC Young Professionals Network.

The WOC’s 7th Sustainable Ocean Summit (SOS), 20-22 November 2019, will include:

1) A significant focus on port and coastal infrastructure adaptation and

2) A major workshop on investing in Young Ocean Professionals for the Blue Economy.

PIANC Secretary General Geert Van Cappellen stated, “The world’s ports and waterways infrastructure is essential to the Blue Economy and must be developed in ways consistent with ensuring a healthy ocean, sustainable development and adaptation to sea level rise and extreme weather events. We are pleased to be working with the World Ocean Council to address these challenges.”

Paul Holthus, WOC Founding President and CEO, added, “As the world’s leading international association on port infrastructure, PIANC and its global network of experts and corporate members is a natural partner for the World Ocean Council. The WOC, the Global Blue Economy Business Organization, can bring leadership companies from the ocean business and investment community to engage with PIANC to tackle critical infrastructure challenges in the context of sustainable development.”

PIANC – The World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure – is the leading international association on ports and waterways infrastructure, comprising a network of 2,100 individual members and 450 corporate members from 75 countries. Established in 1885, PIANC provides expert guidance by bringing together international professionals from public and private sectors on the technical, economic and environmental issues pertaining to waterborne transport infrastructure. PIANC is the main partner for governments and private sector in the design, development and maintenance of ports, waterways and coastal areas.

Source: World Ocean Council (WOC)