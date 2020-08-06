WOC invites support for fundraising campaign to provide PPES for Peru fishing communities

The World Ocean Council (WOC) – the Global Blue Economy Business Organization – invites support for the charity crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for vulnerable fishing communities as the COVID-19 pandemic affects those with less secure financial and health resources.

In Peru, small-scale fisheries play a critical role in food security, supplying approximately 95% of seafood consumed domestically. However, at the onset of the pandemic in villages like La Islilla, roads to the village are closed and business is on pause to help avoid the high death rate that has plagued nearby towns. The sourcing of PPEs and sanitation resources for businesses to open safely has been extremely difficult.

Future of Fish is working with community partners to source the PPEs necessary for fishing villages to protect themselves and remain open for business. Starting with La Islilla, the organization will provide essential supplies such as soap, cloth masks, latex gloves, hand sanitizers, bleach and thermometers, with the aim of helping the community stay safe and return to work to maintain their livelihoods and feed their families.

Along with our colleagues at Future of Fish, the WOC encourages the maritime industry, the international business community and the general public to show their support for the fishing communities in Peru who are severely affected by the pandemic.

In La Islilla, your donation will help over 300 fishers return to work and maintain their livelihoods. As the campaign expands to new communities, your support will secure a supply chain for the millions of people who rely on fisheries for food and nutrition, both in Peru and abroad. While the project is starting with immediate aid, the campaign envisions growing to help build capacity and support best practices in the community for long-term health and safety, while maintaining livelihoods and supporting food security.

“As part of a global community working with and supporting small-scale fisheries, this program was started by Future of Fish staff who are motivated and determined to respond to the devastation that many fishing communities are facing given the pandemic. We’re so thankful to have WOC as a partner to help spread the word to support fishers to get back to work to maintain their livelihoods and the economic foundations of their communities,” said Peter Battisti, Executive Director, Future of Fish.

World Ocean Council CEO Paul Holthus added, “The global pandemic is affecting ocean users around the world, especially in coastal communities. The WOC is honored to be able to play a small part in helping to raise awareness and bring support to those in need of assistance, such as the small-scale fishers in La Islilla.”

Source: WOC