Women Ambassadors’ Christmas Tour and Luncheon in Piraeus

On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece, H.E. Ms. Julie Lymberopulos participated together with the Women Ambassadors accredited in Greece in a special Christmas Tour and Luncheon in Piraeus, organized by Ms. Irene Daifas, CEO, Stavros Daifas Maritime Corporation S.A. in her capacity as Authorized Municipal Councilor of Culture of Municipality of Piraeus, under the auspices of the Municipality of Piraeus.

It is important to note that this joint action of the Embassy of Panama in Greece with the esteemed Mrs. Irene Daifas and the Municipality of Piraeus was a consequence of the recent sisterhood between the city of Piraeus and the city of Panama. The two cities were declared sister cities in July 2021, within the current diplomatic mission of H.E. Ms. Julie Lymberopulos. This event was a significant common action which aspires to bring closer and create an essential relationship between the diplomatic missions accredited in Greece and the important city of Piraeus, which except for a major and dynamic port also constitutes a rich cultural center of education, innovation, and creativity.

The Women Ambassadors attended a guided tour to the unique permanent collection of paintings and sculpture of the Municipal Gallery of Piraeus. Then, they were welcomed to the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus by Mr. Lefteris Giovanidis, the Artistic Direct, who guided the ladies Ambassadors in the emblematic building presenting the history of the Theatre, its role and importance in the cultural and social life of Piraeus and Attica in general.

As a beautiful closure of this special day in Piraeus, the ladies Ambassadors enjoyed a Christmas Luncheon at the Piraeus Marine Club, kindly offered by Mrs. Irene Daifas.

The Women Ambassadors accredited in Athens, who participated in this action were (in alphabetical order):

1. Ambassador Luela Hajdaraga, Albania

2. Ambassador Francoise Gustin, Belgium

3. Ambassador Milica Ristović, Bosnia-Herzegovina

4. Ambassador Karine Asselin, Canada

5. Ambassador Marisol Perez, Chile

6. Ambassador Karin Rannu, Estonia

7. Ambassador Iseult Fitzgerald, Ireland

8. Ambassador Patrizia Falcinelli, Italy

9. Ambassador Ieva Briede, Latvia

10. Ambassador, Lina Skerstonaite, Lithuania

11. Ambassador, Elsabeth Cardoso, Luxembourg

12. Ambassador Ana Vukadinović, Montenegro

13. Ambassador Nimi Akinkugbe Nigeria

14. Ambassador Lidija Boshkovska, North Macedonia

15. Ambassador Helena Paiva, Portugal

16. Ambassador Marcela Hanusová, Slovakia

17. Ambassador Tamara Weingerl Požar, Slovenia

18. Ambassador Susanna Terstal, the Netherlands

Source: Embassy of Panama in Greece