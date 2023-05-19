Women in Maritime day: networks for gender equality

The second International Day for Women in Maritime, on 18 May 2023, seeks to highlight the importance of collaboration and networking in achieving gender equality in the maritime sector.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said: “Women are working in all facets of the maritime sector across the globe, on shore and at sea to support the transition to a decarbonized, digitalized and more sustainable future for the industry. There is still a significant gender imbalance in maritime. Times are changing – but we need to accelerate that change. The benefits for the whole sector of improved diversity in the workforce is evident.”

He said: “The theme for this year highlights the importance of collaboration and networking in achieving gender equality in the maritime sector. The IMO-established Women in Maritime Associations are one example of such networks. They are paving the way in supporting women in maritime across the globe – and encouraging the next generation into the maritime industry.”

“This is the second year we are marking 18 May as a key day in our calendar to celebrate women in the industry and to promote the recruitment, retention and sustained employment of women in the maritime sector…Let us once again use this opportunity to celebrate the many women who are contributing to the future of maritime: navigators, engineers, surveyors, CEOs, managers, representatives of government and industry, those chairing IMO meetings, and women in every role across the industry.”

IMO is marking the occasion with a two-day conference at IMO Headquarters in London, United Kingdom, the release of a video – Women in maritime can…. and a social media campaign.

Source: IMO