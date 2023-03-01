Work begins on UK’s largest commercial satellite control centre

Work has started on Inmarsat’s new eight-floor headquarters, which will host the company’s Satellite, Network and Cyber Operations Centre and feature advanced workspaces for employees – alongside games areas, a gym, a relaxation area, and a rooftop bar.

The company has been developing plans for the new space since 2019, with the lease at its current headquarters on Old Street Roundabout finishing next year. 50 Finsbury Square will vastly upgrade its facilities and provide ultra-modern infrastructure for Inmarsat’s technical teams, including satellite and network operations, analysts and engineers.

The 121,000 square foot office is designed to match the orbits of the solar system, with open plan meeting and workspaces revolving around a central collaboration hub. The atrium will host several hanging staircases linking floors with a new presentation hall.

Inmarsat will first move its operation centres for rigorous testing this Autumn before the new headquarters opens in early 2024.

Earlier this month, the company confirmed the successful launch of its latest I-6 F2 satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida. I-6 F2 and its ‘twin’ I-6 F1 – which launched from Japan in late 2021 – are the most sophisticated commercial communications satellites ever built. The new satellites will support ORCHESTRA, the company’s network of the future, which will provide increased capacity and faster speeds to power global mobility.

Inmarsat also plans to add five more advanced spacecraft to its fleet by 2025 as part of its fully funded technology roadmap.

Rajeev Suri, Inmarsat CEO, said “As we have all experienced, the world of work has evolved since the pandemic. While we have had long-term plans in place to upgrade our headquarters, we have adapted our designs to include faster technology and empower our employees to work collaboratively, flexibly and efficiently.”

“As we announced in 2021, Inmarsat’s combination with Viasat will create a new leader in global communications. With this move, we look forward to providing for customers into the 2030s and beyond by creating a new international headquarters for the combined company. Together, we are in a strong position to continue leading the UK’s burgeoning space sector.”

Source: Inmarsat