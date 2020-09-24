Work together to meet sustainability goals urges Jamaica

The Maritime Authority of Jamaica has urged the shipping industry to work together to protect the planet in the same way that it is pulling together now to support the world in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic

Speaking at the MAJ’s offices in Kingston on World Maritime Day (September 24), MAJ Director General, Rear Admiral (ret’d) Peter Brady, praised shipping’s international efforts to ensure populations all over the globe remained supplied with essential goods, including food, fuel, and medical supplies, and he urged maritime nations to emulate this collaboration to meet industry-wide sustainability goals, consistent with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Endorsing the words of IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim who said he has “been encouraged by the unprecedented level of cooperation and collaboration in the maritime world” during the pandemic, Admiral Brady said: “We must build on this cooperation and work together to achieve more goals to benefit our industry, our communities and our environment.”

The shipping industry, with the support of the IMO regulatory framework, has already started the transition towards a sustainable future. IMO has adopted, and will continue to develop, measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions, reduce the sulphur content of ships’ fuel oil, implement the Ballast Water Management Convention, protect the polar regions, reduce marine litter, improve the efficiency of shipping through the electronic exchange of information, meet the challenges of the digitalization of shipping and enhance the participation of women in the maritime community.

Admiral Brady said: “Jamaica is an active participant at the IMO and will continue to work closely with our CARICOM partners to implement IMO initiatives in the Caribbean seas.”

To date Jamaica has taken various actions to meet the IMO’s sustainability goals. It has implemented the Ballast Water Management Convention with the passage of the Ballast Water Management Act 2019. As a Lead Pilot Country for the GEF-UNDP-IMO GloMEEP Project, Jamaica has conducted ship and port baseline studies on emissions, developed a maritime strategy and legislation is being drafted which will address the sulphur content of fuel.

GloMEEP is a GEF-UNDP-IMO project aimed at supporting the uptake and implementation of energy efficiency measures for shipping, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping.

Jamaica also participates in the work of the Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre of the Caribbean which promotes capacity Building for Climate Mitigation in the Maritime Shipping Industry with the aim of reducing Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and other emissions as well as promoting energy efficiency in the maritime shipping industry. It is expected that legislation will also be finalized very shortly which will address marine plastic litter.

Jamaica continues to support the active participation of women in the maritime community through the Women in Maritime Association Caribbean (WIMAC) and its Jamaica Chapter. Through its membership of WIMAC, Jamaica supports the regional group of female maritime professionals committed to increasing the performance, participation, and contribution of women in the maritime sector.

Steps are also being taken to improve the facilitation of maritime traffic with Jamaica’s participation in the IDB-sponsored Maritime Single Window (MSW) Project. When implemented, the MSW will simplify ship clearance procedures resulting in significant savings for the sector.

“Jamaica’s shipping industry is committed to work together to support the sustainability of this vital sector,” Admiral Brady concluded.

Source: Maritime Authority of Jamaica