Workers continue strike at three French TotalEnergies refineries – union

Industrial action at three of TotalEnergies’ TTEF.PA French refineries – La Mede, Feyzin and Normandy – is being continued as well as at the Dunkirk fuel storage site, a CGT union representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, a local CGT representative told reporters that the strike at the French oil major’s Donges refinery, western France, had been lifted.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)