Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / Workers continue strike at three French TotalEnergies refineries – union

Workers continue strike at three French TotalEnergies refineries – union

in General Energy News 20/10/2022

Industrial action at three of TotalEnergies’ TTEF.PA French refineries – La Mede, Feyzin and Normandy – is being continued as well as at the Dunkirk fuel storage site, a CGT union representative told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier, a local CGT representative told reporters that the strike at the French oil major’s Donges refinery, western France, had been lifted.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software