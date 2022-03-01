Working for an Australian Maritime Future

The unfortunate events in the Ukraine are a stark reality check that the global stability of the past few decades is anything but guaranteed into the future. Protecting and preserving our way of life requires positive action to ensure that Australia’s vulnerabilities are addressed.

As Australia’s only national shipping industry peak body, we have been saying for several years that securing our sea-lanes is essential – not just the passages to and from the country but being able to exercise control over ships that use them.

Foreign ships will always play a massive part in Australia’s supply chains, but it is reckless in times such as we face now to be totally reliant on international operators and assume international norms will hold.

We are down to 13 large scale Australian flagged ships and will be down to nine by 2024.

We must regain a hand in our shipping industry to ensure Australians have the critical supplies they need now and in the future. This includes fuel for our cars and transport, medicines for the sick, chemicals to ensure our drinking water is clean, fertilisers to grow the food we eat, chemicals to sterilise our hospitals and construction materials to build our homes.

Over the coming weeks, you will hear more from us as we raise awareness of this national security issue. We will be calling on the Government to match the ALP by committing to take immediate steps to build an Australian shipping capability.

Source: Maritime Industry Australia