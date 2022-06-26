Working hours leaves no time for exercise, suggests SHI Q1 2022 results

Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) Quarter 1 2022 results kickstarts the year, but seafarers are off to a rocky start. At an overall average score of 5.85/10, down from 6.41 in Q4 2021, it is the lowest level of satisfaction across 8 years of reporting. This is also the second time that happiness levels across all the questions have fallen.

Spending a longer time onboard at sea puts the rest of the physical and working environment onboard under scrutiny.

Fortunately for many respondents, the food was well received, with options that were nutritious and tasty. Having the right balance when it comes to sustenance has massive implications for satisfaction and atmosphere on board.

Those who responded also reflect vessels that are sufficiently equipped with exercise provisions and those who have access to exercise show an increased level of happiness across a wide range of questions.

However, that is predicated on having time to exercise. Seafarers expressed that the workload is to be expected but perceived shortfalls in manning could be an issue. Subsequently the perennial problem of paperwork and administrative tasks have surfaced once again and there is a sentiment that “the Master is being turned into an office worker”.

The Loss Prevention department at Standard Club is dedicated to improving seafarer welfare, and testament to that commitment, the club is a signatory on the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change as well as a proud sponsor of the Seafarers Happiness Index, a report by Mission to Seafarers.

Source: Standard Club