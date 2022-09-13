Working meeting between executives of ThPA S.A. and the Regulatory Authority for Ports

A unit of the Regulatory Authority for Ports visited the headquarters of ThPA S.A. in Thessaloniki, where a working meeting between the two sides was held on September 10, 2022.

The meeting took place in a very good atmosphere, affirming the excellent and highly active cooperation between the regulatory authority and the company. Mr. Thanos Liagkos, Executive Chairman & Managing Director and other executives of ThPA S.A. participated in the working meeting, while the Regulatory Authority for Ports was represented by Messrs. Apostolos Papapostolou, President, Nikolaos Attaliotis, Vice President, Panagiotis Agourogiannis, Rapporteur, and Paraskevas Skiadopoulos, Special Associate to the President.

During the meeting, the leadership of the Regulatory Authority for Ports were informed about ThPA S.A.’s activities, the implementation of the company’s investment plan, the progress of infrastructure development projects, ThPA S.A.’s equipment modernization program, and the company’s initiatives for the upgrade of the services provided in the Port of Thessaloniki.

Additionally, the discussions between the sides focused on issues of mutual interest, such as the current business, regulatory and legislative developments, the relations of ThPA S.A. with the user of the Port of Thessaloniki and other stakeholders etc.

In this framework, Mr. Apostolos Papapostolou, President of the Regulatory Authority for Ports, said: “At the Regulatory Authority for Ports, we are giving emphasis to initiatives and activities that strengthen the Greek port system and upgrade its role, both at a national, and at an international level. On this basis, we are pleased by the outcome of our discussions with ThPA S.A., as it is clear that key projects that enhance the competitiveness of the Port of Thessaloniki – the main gateway for trade in Northern Greece and the broader region of the Balkans and Southeastern Europe – are advancing.”

Mr. Thanos Liagkos, Executive Chairman & Managing Director of ThPA S.A., commented: “At ThPA S.A., we are implementing a multifaceted business and investment plan, with a view towards the generation of added value for the economy and society. In this framework, our cooperation with the Regulatory Authority for Ports, as well as with other State bodies and organizations, plays a significant role to this direction. Therefore, we are pleased to have hosted the leadership of the Regulatory Authority for Ports in ThPA S.A.’s facilities, in order to discuss about important current and future developments. On our side, we remain committed to the principles of cooperation and constructive dialogue.”

Source: ThPA