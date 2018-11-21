World aluminum production up 4% on year to 5.41 mil mt in October: IAI

Global primary aluminum output rose 4% year-on-year to 5.41 million mt in October, International Aluminium Institute (IAI) data showed.

The figure was also up 2% from 5.301 million mt in September, while on a daily basis production was down 1.2% month-on-month at 174,600 mt/day.

For the January-October period, world production was up 0.7% year-on-year at 53.437 million mt, from 53.067 million mt in the same period last year.

Chinese primary aluminum production in October was up 6.8% year-on-year and 1.3% month-on-month.

For the period January-October, China produced 30.227 million mt of primary aluminum, marginally down from 30.231 million mt a year before.

Production in Europe of 664,000 mt was up 0.3% year on year and higher 3.1% on the month, while North American output of 323,000 mt was down 3.6% on the year but up 4.2% month-on-month.

In Asia ex-China, primary production was 7.1% higher from a year before, and up by 3.6% month-on-month at 377,000 mt.

In the Middle East, aluminum production was 5.1% higher year-on-year at 450,000 mt and increased by 3% on the month from 437,000 mt in September.

