World Economy / World Economy News / World Bank has provided coronavirus aid to 100 countries – Malpass

in World Economy News 20/05/2020

World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Tuesday that the development lender has launched emergency coronavirus aid programs in 100 developing countries, with commitments for concessional financing and grants of about $5.5 billion so far.

Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the global pandemic and associated economic shutdowns could push as many as 60 million people into extreme poverty, erasing the previous three years of poverty alleviation, with a global economic contraction of perhaps 5% this year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

