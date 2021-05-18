World Bank Positions Sines As One Of The Best Performing Ports

The Port of Sines is the 18th world port with the best performance, according to the statistical approach carried out by the World Bank and the consulting company IHS Markit. These two entities prepared the “The Container Port Performance Index 2020” which assessed the competence of 351 ports in the containerized cargo segment, taking into account the time of the ships in the port, from the entry to the end of operations.

According to the publication, the assessment of the ship’s time in port ranges from entry into the port area until the end of operations. Thus, the indicator reveals the performance of various stakeholders, such as traffic control and pilotage, towing and mooring services, dispatch by the various authorities, supplies and, of course, the loading and unloading operations of the containers provided by the concessionaire.

The investments that have been made in recent years, such as the acquisition of equipment with better productivity rates, the automation of processes and even the timely implementation of measures to prevent and combat COVID-19, brought the guarantees of operational reliability necessary to this level of classification.

This report demonstrates that a port is more competitive as all the entities involved in the port process are. In the particular case of the Port of Sines, it is important to highlight the relationship, cooperation and competence of all economic agents and authorities that makes the port increasingly recognized worldwide.

Source: Port of Sines