World Bank Sees Indian Economy Expanding By 8.3% In Current Fiscal

The Indian economy is expected to grow by 8.3% in the fiscal year 2021-22, due to an increase in public investment and incentives to boost manufacturing, according to the latest update from the World Bank.

Real GDP in the current fiscal year is expected to grow by 8.3%, which is in line with the last forecast from June 2021, and a 1.8 percentage point downward revision from the forecast in March 2021, said the World Bank’s Fall 2021 economic update for South Asia. The Indian economy is estimated to clock moderate growth of 7.5% next year.

Source: Capital News