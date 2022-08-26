World Container Index – 25 Aug

Drewry’s composite World Container Index decreased by 4% to $5,985.53 per 40ft container this week.

The composite index decreased by 4% to $5,985.53 per 40ft container, and is 39% lower than the same week in 2021. Freight rates on Shanghai – Los Angeles dropped 6% or $394 to $6,127 per feu. Spot rates on Shanghai – Rotterdam fell 5% or $420 to $8,010 per 40ft container. Rates on Shanghai – Genoa and New York – Rotterdam decreased 2% each to $8,391 and $1,278 per 40ft box respectively. Similarly, rates on Shanghai – New York dipped 1% to $9,569 per feu. Rates on Los Angeles – Shanghai, Rotterdam – Shanghai and Rotterdam – New York hovered around the previous week’s level. Drewry expects the index to decrease in the next few weeks.

Source: Drewry Supply Chain Advisors