World Container Index Down By 22.3%

in International Shipping News 04/05/2018

The composite index is up by 22.3% this week and down by 12.2% from the same period of 2017.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,364/40ft container, which is $86 lower than the five-year average of $1,450/40ft container.

World Container Index assessed by Drewry

The composite index calculated by Drewry surged by $258 per feu. Transpacific headhaul rates displayed a similar trend. Rates from Shanghai to New York increased by $305 to reach $2,614 per 40ft, and similarly, rates from Shanghai to Los Angeles soared to $1,476 – a change of $312 per feu. While rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam increased by $350 for a 40ft box to $1,492, backhaul rates declined by $35 per feu. Drewry expects rates to soften next week.
Source: Drewry

