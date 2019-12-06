Recent News

  

World Container Index Up 5.5% on Week

World Container Index Up 5.5% on Week

07/12/2019

The composite index increased 5.5% this week and, however 12.2% down as compared with same period of 2018.

The average composite index of the WCI, assessed by Drewry for year-to-date, is US $1,415 per 40ft container, which is $18 higher than the five-year average of $1,397 per 40ft container.

As anticipated last week, Drewry’s composite World Container Index spiked 5.5% or $75 marking the index at $1441.79 per 40ft container, due to IMO 2020 surcharges implementing from 1st December. Major hikes have been seen in Transpacific EB trade routes. Freight rates from Shanghai-Los Angeles surged 14% to $1548 per feu, however the rates are 29% lower when compared to previous year. Similarly, rates on Shanghai to New York elevated by $292 to reach $2590 per 40ft box. Nonetheless, rates on other trade lanes were hovering around the previous week’s rate. Drewry expects rates to remain steady in coming week.

World Container Index Assessed by Drewry

Source: Drewry

