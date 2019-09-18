World ECDIS Day 2019 – Digital Culture Beyond ECDIS

In 2019, World EDCIS Day will provide insights into ‘what is beyond ECDIS’ with topics around the challenges and solutions of Digital Transformation in the Maritime Industry.

On 25 September 2019, the one-day World ECDIS Day conference will be held in Hamburg for the third time. The biannual event, first held in 2015, was initially developed as an industry initiative to provide a forum for stakeholders to have their most pressing questions around the development and implementation of ECDIS answered by industry experts.

In 2019, with many vessels have successfully managed the transition to paperless navigation, World ECDIS Day will be looking at the potential and implications of Digital Culture Beyond ECDIS. Panellists and speakers include Mark O’Neil (CEO of Columbia Shipmanagement), Julia Powel (Deputy Chief, Coastal Survey Development Lab, NOAA), Steven v.d. Schootbrugge (CEO, ChartWorld International), Rene van Peer (MeteoGroup), Capt. Yves Vandenborn (The Standard Club), Stefano Zunino (Senior Manager IT Demand & Solution, Carnival Maritime) and Jesse Roper (User Interface Team Lead, Sea Machines Robotics).

At World ECDIS Day the maritime community will exchange views and take a deeper look at how the adaptation of electronic navigation will change and improve the voyage planning process, related risk assessments, and compliance. Process optimization is key to increasing safety, reducing the workload on crew, and consequently, minimizing the room for human error.

In the anticipation of the development of automated and autonomous shipping, we are also looking forward to a lively industry discussion on how many operational processes will be driven from shore and much responsibility/liability must stay on the vessel.

Source: World ECDIS Day Team