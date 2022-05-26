Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / World Economic Forum reverts to January for 2023 Davos meeting

World Economic Forum reverts to January for 2023 Davos meeting

in World Economy News 27/05/2022

The World Economic Forum said on Thursday it will revert to January for its 2023 annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

After a hiatus of more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual gathering was held in the spring for the first time in its history this year and attracted a mix of global political and business leaders.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 15-20 in 2023, provided that there are no problems as a result of COVID or other issues, a WEF official told Reuters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software