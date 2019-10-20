World first for Boskalis by operating a dredging vessel on 100% bio-fuel oil

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) and biofuels supplier GoodFuels are set to take the next key step in the ‘Boskalis on Bio’ program for the testing of sustainable bio-fuel oil. Following earlier successful tests with ‘drop-in’ blends of light biofuel and marine gas oil, Boskalis’ Willem van Oranje will be the first dredging vessel in the world to operate on 100% bio-fuel oil. The sulphur-free sustainable residual fuel consists wholly of used cooking oil and contains no fossil fuels. This allows a substantial carbon reduction of 90% thereby contributing to a reduction of Boskalis’ carbon footprint.

This world first for Boskalis is the result of the ‘Boskalis on Bio’ pilot program launched in 2015 in cooperation with engine manufacturer Wärtsilä and GoodFuels. With this program Boskalis aims to realize a substantial reduction in carbon emissions from both its vessels and its dry earthmoving equipment and trucks. Since the launch of the program Boskalis has successfully used various biofuel blends on both dredging and offshore installation vessels and on dry earthmoving equipment as an alternative to fossil fuels. For example on the projects to create the Marker Wadden nature area and to install the export cable to the Borssele offshore wind farm, both in the Netherlands.

The 143-meter long trailing suction hopper dredger Willem van Oranje, which was taken into service in 2010, has a hopper capacity of 12,000 cubic meters and total installed power of 13,870 kW. The versatile dredging vessel can dredge to a depth of up to 62 meters and is deployed on the most diverse maritime infrastructure projects around the world.

This is an English translation of the Dutch press release. In the event of any disparity between the Dutch original and this translation, the Dutch text will prevail.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage, Saam Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 800 vessels and floating equipment and 10,500 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

Source: Boskalis