Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon – U.N.

World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon – U.N.

in Freight News 12/08/2020

A report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon’s wheat supply.

A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon’s government held no strategic stockpile of grain and last week’s blast at the port destroyed all the privately held stocks at the country’s only grain silo.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software