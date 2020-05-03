World Fuel Services Corporation Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

First-Quarter 2020 Highlights

• Total gross profit of $258.7 million, up 3% year-over-year

• GAAP net income of $41.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share

• Adjusted net income of $43.6 million, or $0.67 per diluted share

• Adjusted EBITDA of $95.4 million

“Our company entered the year in a position of strength, from both a liquidity and operational perspective, which coupled with our past experience and the diversity of our business and people, will be invaluable as we navigate through the current crisis,” stated Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer of World Fuel Services Corporation. “We are confident in our ability to continue to be a reliable counterparty to our customers and suppliers through these unpredictable times and our worldwide team of professionals are committed to continuing to safely meet the energy needs of the global marketplace.”

For the first quarter, our aviation segment generated gross profit of $93.2 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year, primarily driven by a reduction in commercial airline activity in the latter part of the quarter related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as a decline in government-related activity. Our marine segment generated gross profit of $59.3 million, an increase of 68% year-over-year, primarily related to stronger performance resulting from heightened market volatility and higher prices related to the impact of the implementation of low sulfur regulations at the beginning of 2020. Our land segment generated gross profit of $106.3 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year, driven principally by increased profitability in the United Kingdom, as well as further growth in our World Kinect energy services platform.

“We posted solid results in the first quarter of the year despite the impact of the pandemic in the latter part of the quarter,” said Ira M. Birns, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We are laser-focused on further reducing expenses and prudently managing cash, while carefully navigating through what has certainly become a highly complex operating environment. In addition, we have continued to do all that we can to support our customers, suppliers, employees and their families during these difficult times.”

COVID-19 Update

Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, the aviation, marine and land transportation industries, along with global economic conditions generally, have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. A large number of our customers in these industries have experienced substantial reductions in their operations, especially commercial airlines and cruise lines, which have been particularly impacted by the travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders. Customers in our marine and land segments have also been adversely affected by these restrictions, as well as the extended shutdown of various businesses in affected regions.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and associated impacts on economic activity had a limited adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition for the first quarter of 2020, we have since seen a sharp decline in demand and related sales as large sectors of the global economy have been adversely impacted by the crisis. We expect that our results of operations will be more significantly impacted in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the pandemic since the level of activity in our business, and that of our customers, has historically been driven by the level of economic activity globally.

In light of the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy as well as us and our customers and other stakeholders, we have taken the following actions:

• Ensured the safety of our employees by implementing our business continuity and emergency response plans in alignment with mandates from local authorities;

• Immediately instituted a hiring freeze and implemented travel restrictions for our employees across the organization;

• Maximized remote work throughout our global offices, with our employees collaborating virtually with our customers, suppliers and each other using the information sharing tools and technology that we have invested in throughout the last several years;

• Postponed or eliminated all non-essential capital expenditures and other projects and initiatives;

• Significantly reduced or deferred professional fees, marketing expenses and other similar costs; and

• Focused on further streamlining our operations and sharpening our deployment of resources throughout our businesses.

Finally, while the ultimate duration and impact of the pandemic on our business and our customers’ operations is presently unclear, we will continue to seek additional opportunities to further enhance our operating efficiencies and reduce costs throughout the current crisis and eventual recovery.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Measures”), including adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The Non-GAAP Measures exclude acquisition-related charges, restructuring costs, gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on business dispositions primarily because we do not believe they are reflective of our core operating results. These changes were made to facilitate the evaluation of our current operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

We believe that the Non-GAAP Measures, when considered in conjunction with our financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, are useful to investors to further aid in evaluating the ongoing financial performance of the Company and to provide greater transparency as supplemental information to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to the presentation of such metrics by other companies. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to World Fuel Services and available to common shareholders by the sum of the weighted average number of shares of common stock, stock units, restricted stock entitled to dividends not subject to forfeiture and vested restricted stock units outstanding during the period and the number of additional shares of common stock that would have been outstanding if our outstanding potentially dilutive securities had been issued. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP Measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this press release and on our website.

