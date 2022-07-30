World Fuel Services Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

World Fuel Services Corporation reported its second quarter results.

“We generated solid results in the second quarter, demonstrating the strength and diversification of our business model, despite significant volatility experienced in the global energy markets. While we were impacted by severe backwardation throughout most of the quarter in aviation, our marine segment delivered record gross profit driven by market volatility that led to exceptionally high bunker fuel prices and a constrained credit environment. Our land segment also performed very well, reflecting the success of our Flyers acquisition and overall strong performance across our entire land business, including World Kinect,” stated Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer. “Our highly-talented global team once again demonstrated our ability to navigate an exceedingly complex macro environment, while remaining a valued partner to our customers and suppliers with a growing suite of renewable and digital solutions in support of their decarbonization journey.”

For the second quarter, our aviation segment generated gross profit of $52.8 million, a decrease of 40% year-over-year. While aviation’s financial results were significantly impacted by backwardation during the second quarter, volumes continued to rebound, reaching 85% of pre-pandemic levels. Our marine segment generated gross profit of $78.2 million, an increase of 244% year-over-year, principally related to the impact of market volatility and the related rise in global fuel prices. Our land segment generated gross profit of $122.4 million, an increase of 66% year-over-year, principally related to the recent acquisition of Flyers Energy.

“We generated our highest level of quarterly EBITDA since the pandemic began, despite the negative pricing impacts to our aviation business during the second quarter from extreme backwardation, again demonstrating the resiliency of our business and the value of our diversified portfolio of products and service offerings,” said Ira M. Birns, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “While fuel prices and volumes increased further during the second quarter, we generated positive operating cash flow and our liquidity position remains strong. This enables us to continue allocating capital to fund organic and value-creating investments which underpins our strategic vision to support our customers and suppliers in accelerating the energy transition, while we also continue to return capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.”



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Measures”), including adjusted net income attributable to World Fuel Services, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”). The Non-GAAP Measures exclude acquisition and divestiture related expenses, restructuring costs, impairments, gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on business dispositions primarily because we do not believe they are reflective of our core operating results. In addition, beginning with the period ending March 31, 2022, the Non-GAAP Measures also exclude integration costs associated with our acquisitions. No changes to the comparable period were made as we did not incur integration costs in 2021.

We believe that the Non-GAAP Measures, when considered in conjunction with our financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, are useful to investors to further aid in evaluating the ongoing financial performance of the Company and to provide greater transparency as supplemental information to our GAAP results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to the presentation of such metrics by other companies. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share is computed by dividing adjusted net income attributable to World Fuel Services and available to common shareholders by the sum of the weighted average number of shares of common stock, stock units, restricted stock entitled to dividends not subject to forfeiture and vested restricted stock units outstanding during the period and the number of additional shares of common stock that would have been outstanding if our outstanding potentially dilutive securities had been issued. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP Measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this press release and on our website.

