World Fuel Services Corporation to Join the “Getting to Zero Coalition” Focused on Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry

World Fuel Services Corporation announced that it has joined the “Getting to Zero Coalition”, an alliance of private and public stakeholders within the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors focused on developing the fuels, energy solutions and technology necessary to develop commercially viable zero emission vessels by 2030.

“We are pleased to be participating in the Getting to Zero Coalition as we join forces with other maritime industry leaders to make a positive impact on our global community,” said Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer of World Fuel Services Corporation. “We are committed to leveraging our technical expertise and global logistics capabilities to serve the maritime industry in furthering decarbonization efforts and working together towards zero emissions for a sustainable future.”

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial, industrial and governmental customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Source: World Fuel Services Corporation