World Fuel’s strong margins boost Q2 marine segment profit as volumes fall

World Fuel Services Corp.’s marine fuel sales volumes in the second quarter fell by about 13.2% year on year to 5.1 million mt as it exited some low margin businesses in Asia, the US-based company said.

Despite the drop in bunker sales volumes, the marine segment still generated a gross profit of $36.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, up about 20% year-over-year, mainly related to ‘improved performance’ in its core resale operations, the company said.

The company, however, didn’t elaborate on which specific business activities it left in the region.

“The [marine segment] earnings growth has primarily resulted from a heightened focus on segmenting and satisfying demand that represents greater value to the customer, [and] concentrating on enhancing fuel supply capabilities in specific geographies where customers are experiencing supply challenges,” Chairman and CEO Michael Kasbar said on the company’s earnings call.

Core resale margins remain ‘solid’ in Q2 while the continued focus on cost management has contributed to a reduced operating expense ratio in both Q1 and Q2, Kasbar added.

“Looking ahead to the third quarter, we expect a sequential increase in marine gross profit, principally due to seasonal activity, which we have now experienced for the past few summers,” World Fuels Services’ Executive Vice-President and CFO Ira Birns said during the call.

WELL PLACED FOR IMO 2020

“We maintain a cautiously optimistic view regarding the opportunity represented by the compliance challenges facing our customers with the adoption of the IMO [International Maritime Organization] 2020 sulfur cap standards, Kasbar said, adding that the company was already engaging with its customers as they prepared for the rule.

The IMO will cap global sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% starting January 1, 2020, compared with the current 3.5%. This applies outside the designated emission control areas where the limit is already 0.1%.

Shipowners will have to either burn cleaner, more expensive fuels or install scrubber units for burning high sulfur fuel oil.

Not every fuel is going to be available at every location, and there will be some amount of experimentation, perhaps by both buyers and sellers, Kasbar said.

“So, I think one of the things we’re expecting is that there is going to be more interaction, there may be more frequent fueling, there’s certainly going to be the market wanting to leverage external expertise and we certainly have a lot of it,” Kasbar said.

“We feel like we’re extremely well prepared and well positioned, and certainly by virtue of our land business, and sourcing distillate and then with our Kinect business, in terms of, LNG, we’ve got a tremendous amount of internal capability,” Kasbar added.

CREDIT FACILITY EXPANSION

Meanwhile, the company this week said in a statement that it had increased its overall unsecured credit facility to $1.8 billion and extended the term of the credit facility to July 2024.

This compares to its previous facility, which stood at $1.6 billion.

The expansion and extension of the credit facility comes at a time when the maritime industry is set to face increased costs due to the IMO 2020 rule and the larger bunker traders are expected to play a more prominent role in providing extra credit lines to shipowners as well as operators.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company providing solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries.

Source: Platts