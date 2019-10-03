World Maritime Day 2019: Inspiring Bahamian female students through shipboard experience

Female Students from three Bahamian schools were afforded the opportunity to visit two ships CARNIVAL ECSTASY and NORWEGIAN SKY, managed by Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line respectively, in Nassau as a part of the BMA’s recognition and celebration of World Maritime Day and the theme of Empowering Women in the Maritime Community. Raising of awareness with the aim of recruitment to, and education of, women to shipping goes hand in hand with the objective of empowerment once these persons are employed.

The visit was aimed at encouraging and inspiring the students to consider joining the maritime community with the onboard staff providing an insight and guidance on the career opportunities within the shipping sector.



The BMA extends its thanks and appreciation to our industry partners and particularly the shipboard team for their support and contribution to this initiative which is considered to be of mutual benefit as we seek to secure the next generation of female leaders in the maritime community.

The BMA delegation accompanying the students included BMA Directors Pamela Gomez, Jasmin Davis, Captain Eugene Munroe and Cardi Cox who were joined by BMA’s Senior Licensing Officer Denise Farmington and Registration Officer Stacey Davis from the BMA Nassau office.

The main pictures show the students (from Gambier Primary School, C.V. Bethell Sr High School and C.R Walker Sr High School) , their chaperones and the BMA team preparing to join the ships.

Source: The Bahamas Maritime Authority