World Maritime Day 2020: Sustainable working environments are essential for a sustainable maritime future

On World Maritime Day, ETF calls on the EU to be the leading force in promoting high social and environmental standards. In an open letter, Maritime sections representing seafarers, fishers, and port workers, point to some of the persistent systemic issues that illustrate how maritime workers’ futures are inextricably tied with the future of the planet.

On 24 September, the maritime community celebrates World Maritime Day. This year, it comes in a particularly critical moment, with all the maritime sectors dealing with an ongoing global pandemic. With sustainability at the heart of this year’s World Day, the ETF makes a case for urgent action towards social and environmental sustainability.

The use of flags of convenience, lack of climate-proof infrastructure, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, are all systemic issues that are wrecking the environment as well as workers’ lives.

“This year has really crystalised the negative effects of these issues,” said Estelle Brentnall, ETF Head of Maritime. “With a global pandemic, we saw what happens in a world where maritime traffic is guided by lowest standards possible, and where fishing inspections are few and far between. And the additional burden of increasingly severe weather events made the urgent need to act ever more clear.”

The ETF calls on the EU to learn from the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, and lead by example. The EU should be the leading force in working towards true sustainability, in promoting high social and environmental standards, and reaching the Sustainable Development Goals. Currently, on the table of the European Commission is the smart and sustainable mobility strategy, which represents an excellent opportunity for the European Union to make effective change.

Source: ETF