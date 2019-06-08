World Oceans Day “Investing in Ocean Futures: Finance and Innovation for the Blue Economy”

World Ocean Council (WOC) Launches Program for Sustainable Ocean Summit 2019 (20-22 November, Paris) ayto einai to sponsoroevent tis kurioulas!!

Every day is World Oceans Day at the World Ocean Council. And every day presents opportunities for investment and innovation in ocean health and sustainable development.

With the theme of “Investing in Ocean Futures: Finance and Innovation for the Blue Economy”, the Sustainable Ocean Summit (SOS) 2019 (20-22 November, Paris) will be the foremost international business conference dedicated to investment and innovation for ocean sustainable development.

The SOS 2019 Conference Chair is Mr Frédéric Moncany de Saint-Aignan, President of the French Maritime Cluster.

The SOS 2019 program is being developed with input from the international ocean business community, with the following sessions under consideration and development.

OCEAN INVESTMENT AND INNOVATION: Plenaries, Parallels, Workshops, Roundtables

• Institutional Investors and the Blue Economy: Ocean Opportunities for Pension Funds and Sovereign Wealth Funds

• Corporate Investment in Ocean Sustainable Development Solutions

• Impact Investment and the Blue Economy

• Philanthropic Investment and the Blue Economy

• Family Offices and Financing for Ocean Health and Sustainability

• Principles for Blue Investment

• Offshore Energy: Oil and Gas Industry Role in Advancing Offshore Renewables

• Blue Economy Blockchain: Linking Around the World and Across the Sectors for Ocean Sustainable Development

• Global Blue Economy Innovation Network: Accelerators, Incubators and Challenge Competitions for Ocean Sustainable Development

PLENARY SESSIONS

• Ocean Executive Forum: The Signature SOS Multi-Sector Panel of CEOs

• Women in Ocean Industries: Leadership and Sustainable Development

• The Digital Ocean, Big Ocean Data and the Ocean Cloud

• The Navy and Maritime Industries: Exploring Synergies in Ocean Sustainable Development, Science and Stewardship

• Ocean 2030: Ocean Industry Projections and the Future of the Ocean Economy

• Investing in Human Capital – Jobs and Ocean Sustainable Development: What Young Ocean Professionals Want and What Companies Think

PARALLEL SESSIONS/WORKSHOPS

OCEAN GOVERNANCE AND PLANNING

• UN Law of the Sea: New Legally Binding Instrument on Biodiversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) and Ocean Industries

• Multi-Use Platforms and Ocean Use Synergies

OCEAN AND CLIMATE

• Port Adaption to Extreme Weather Events: Ocean Industry Collaboration to Advance Coastal Infrastructure Resiliency for Small Islands and Developing Countries

• Ocean NETs: Responsible Negative Emissions Technologies (NETs) for CO2 Sequestration at Sea

• Arctic Sustainable Development and the Northern Sea Route

OCEAN KNOWLEDGE, RESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY

• U.N. Decade of Ocean Science and SMART Ocean-SMART Industries: Advancing Ocean and Climate Data Collection from Ships and Platforms

• Seabed 2030: Accelerating Ocean Industry Leadership on Global Seafloor Mapping

MARINE POLLUTION/IMPACTS

• Port Reception Facilities: Delivering Plastic and Marine Debris Disposal Needs at a Global, Multi-Sectoral Scale

• The Circular Economy at Sea – Tackling the 20%: Addressing Plastics from Sea Borne Sources through Reduction, Recycle, Reuse

• Biofouling and the GEF-UNDP-IMO GloFouling Partnerships Project: Shipping, Guidance, Standards and Regulators

• Biofouling and Non-Shipping Sector Vectors: Addressing Fishing Boats, Recreation Craft, Marinas

• Marine Sound: Advancing Science-Based Solutions to a Global, Multi-Industry Issue

• Ship Strikes and Marine Mammals: Advancing Practical Solutions for Ocean Industries

Cross-Cutting Sessions

• Maritime Cluster for Sustainable Development: Prospects and Progress for Sustainable Development

• Social License and the Blue Economy: What Ocean Industries Need to Know

• Ocean/Maritime Insurance: Risk, Sustainable Development and the Role of Insurance

• Ocean/Maritime Legal Community: Understanding and Addressing Risk and Opportunity in Ocean Sustainable Development

• EU Collaborative Vision for a Sustainable Ocean: Investing in Ocean Data and Deliverables

• Mediterranean Blue Economy Leadership Alliance

• Africa and the Blue Economy: Regional Business Leadership Alliances for Ocean Sustainable Development

