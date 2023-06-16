World Ports Tracker Q2 2023 to include UNCTAD data

The survey of ports for the IAPH World Ports Tracker covering the second quarter of 2023 has been launched. Ports which respond to the survey will receive the exclusive in-depth report written by the renowned maritime economists Theo Notteboom and Thanos Pallis of our Risk and Resilience technical committee.

The confidential survey data shall be analysed and displayed globally and per region on a quarterly basis and is designed to help ports to detect trends early on in vessel calls and cargo expectations by container, bulk, liquid bulk and general cargo segments, cruise and passenger calls and traffic, hinterland connectivity, worker availability and other short and long-term trends. As an addition to receiving the latest analysis of S&P Global data reporting on container port performance globally and regionally, the Tracker will for the first time offer respondents access to the global UNCTAD Liner Shipping Connectivity Index results for the first half year, which is normally only available on a yearly basis in its Review of Maritime Transport.

The survey itself has eleven questions which, apart from the first couple, are optional and the data provided will be treated confidentially. The survey remains open until midnight, 7 July in your time zone and can be accessed via this link (https://iaphworldports.us17.list-manage.com/track/click?u=dafe5935f04bdeefcfff28f98&id=6037009234&e=9b10f06f7c).

Source: IAPH