World Shipping Council Appoints Joe Kramek as New President & CEO

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the united voice of liner shipping, is happy to announce that the WSC Board has appointed Joe Kramek as its new President & CEO, to succeed John Butler upon his retirement at the end of July. Joe Kramek brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, from both the maritime sector and government service.

Before stepping into the position of President & CEO, Joe Kramek served as the WSC’s Director of U.S. Government Relations. His professional journey includes twenty-eight years as a commissioned officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, where he spent time at sea and as the Chief of Maritime, International, and Environmental Law. Notably, Kramek led the U.S. Delegation to the International Maritime Organization’s Legal Committee during his Coast Guard tenure.

In his new role as President & CEO of the WSC, Joe Kramek is poised to lead the organization into its next phase of development, working for the continued advancement of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure global maritime trade.

Acknowledging the pivotal role played by retiring President & CEO John Butler in navigating the WSC through unprecedented supply chain challenges while simultaneously transforming the WSC into a global trade association, Kramek expressed gratitude for his predecessor’s extraordinary contributions.

“I am deeply honoured to assume the role of President & CEO at the World Shipping Council, building on the foundation laid by John Butler. Together with the dedicated team at WSC, I look forward to addressing the evolving needs of the shipping industry and continue driving positive change,” said Joe Kramek.

John Butler served as President & CEO of the WSC since 2015, originally joining as General Counsel for the association in 2010.

“It has been a privilege to lead the World Shipping Council during a time of significant growth and complexity in the maritime sector,” said John Butler. “I am confident that with Joe’s extensive experience and committed leadership, WSC will continue to flourish and develop even further, and I wish him, and the entire team continued success in the years ahead.”

John and Joe will work closely together in the months ahead to execute the succession plan for Joe to assume the duties of President & CEO on August 1, 2024.

The World Shipping Council extends its sincere appreciation to John Butler for his dedicated service and congratulates him on his retirement.

Source: World Shipping Council