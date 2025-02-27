World Shipping Council: EU must deliver on Clean Industrial Deal or risk losing its global competitiveness in shipping’s green transition

As a global shipping hub and major supplier of traditional maritime fuels, the European Union risks being left behind if it doesn’t put serious investment and political commitment behind the Clean Industrial Deal announced today, says the World Shipping Council (WSC).

A record number of green-fuel-capable ships are hitting the water right now, but the supply of these fuels remains limited, and cost up to four times more than fossil fuels. The WSC sees the Clean Industrial Deal as an opportunity for Europe to bridge the fuel price gap and build key infrastructure needed to drive transition.

“We’re really pleased to see investments in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and clean transport infrastructure prioritised today,” said Joe Kramek, WSC President & CEO.

“If the Clean Industrial Deal is fully realised, it represents an opportunity for Europe to strengthen its position as a global shipping hub. As one of the world’s largest exporters, the EU’s economic power and global influence depend on shipping. However, without the necessary investment and commitment, the EU risks being left behind.”

Key aspects of the deal, including accelerating renewable energy deployment, promoting renewable and low-carbon hydrogen, and increasing EU-level funding for the clean transition, are critical to producing the green marine fuels needed to decarbonise shipping.

WSC cautions that current investments have been too low in key elements needed for green marine fuels, such as green hydrogen. The future funding commitment in today’s deal must significantly surpass past efforts to meet the industry’s needs.

Liner shipping makes 65,000 port calls to over 130 EU ports annually, highlighting the need for port infrastructure to support the supply of green fuels. More investment is needed in green fuel production and port infrastructure. The WSC looks forward to further details in the upcoming Sustainable Transport Investment Plan and EU Ports Strategy.

“The industry is fully committed to the clean transition. 77% of new containerships and vehicle carriers to be delivered by 2030 are designed to run on green fuels – that’s 689 ships and counting,” said Joe Kramek.

“By 2030, over 22% of fleet capacity (TEU) will be dual-fuel, capable of running on green fuels. For these ships to be able to make the transition, it’s crucial that Europe ensures the availability of green fuels at competitive prices.”

“We need urgent action to prepare Europe for this clean transition. With green-fuel capable ships hitting the water now, the best time to act was yesterday – but the next best time to act is today,” said Joe Kramek.

Facts about liner shipping (containerships and vehicle carriers) in the EU:

EU trade carried by liner shipping worth €2.5 trillion each year.

90% of goods by volume enter and leave the EU by sea.

Liner shipping makes more than 65,000 port calls to some 130 EU ports every year. These ships connect Europe to over 900 ports worldwide.

Source: World Shipping Council