World Shipping Council Publishes Second Edition of the WSC Whale Chart: An Essential Guide for Marine Conservation

The World Shipping Council (WSC) is pleased to announce the release of the second edition of the WSC Whale Chart, a vital voyage planning tool aimed at helping the global merchant shipping industry protect whale populations. Building on the positive response to the first edition, published in November 2023, this updated version incorporates additional features to assist ship operators in reducing the risk of vessel strikes and mitigating underwater noise pollution, both of which can significantly impact marine life.

The WSC Whale Chart offers a comprehensive overview of whale conservation measures that apply to the merchant shipping fleet globally. These governmental measures are designed to guide ship operators on how to navigate sensitive areas, with a focus on minimising disruption to whales and ensuring safer shipping practices.

“We are heartened by the warm reception of the WSC Whale Chart and the recognition that it fills a critical gap in information on whale conservation measures that have been put in place by governments across the world,” said Joe Kramek, CEO of the World Shipping Council. “The first edition has been widely used by mariners, governments, NGOs, and researchers, and we are grateful for the feedback we have received. The second edition builds on this foundation, adding new data and expanding its scope to enhance its usefulness.”

Key updates in the second edition include:

Additional governmental measures: These include cross-jurisdictional initiatives such as U.S. and Canada’s work in the Salish Sea, precautionary areas and routing measures endorsed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in the Bering Sea and Bering Strait, as well as measures from Costa Rica, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, and the Arctic.

Port authority measures: New contributions from port authorities, such as those in São Sebastião (Brazil) and New York/New Jersey (U.S.), further expand the chart’s coverage.

Focus on underwater noise: Government programs and measures that address underwater radiated noise, in addition to measures to prevent vessel strikes, are also part the new edition of the chart.

The first edition of the chart was welcomed for addressing an important need in the shipping industry, and this updated edition continues to reflect WSC’s commitment to working with industry partners, governments, and conservation groups to promote safer shipping practices in environmentally sensitive areas.

Source: World Shipping Council