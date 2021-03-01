World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Asia and the USA

To support its growing scope of activities across the globe, the World Shipping Council (WSC) is as of March 1, 2021, adding two positions to its operations in Singapore, as well as welcoming a new colleague in the US.

Appointments in Singapore

In Singapore, we welcome Senior Manager Mun Wei Jun and Senior Executive Ang Shi En. They will both engage with WSC members, government regulators, other industry organizations, and international organizations on a broad range of policy matters including environment and climate, security, vessel and cargo safety, and customs regulations.

Wei Jun will lead Public Affairs in Asia. He will work closely with the Communications Director to develop and implement the WSC communications strategy throughout Asia. Wei Jun has a solid public policy background with focus on environmental, innovation and labour issues, most recently working for the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore where he, among other, represented Singapore at the IMO and the ILO.

Shi En will work closely with the Managing Director to support the Singapore office’s role to assist carriers and local associations on regulatory matters affecting liner shipping. She joins WSC from the Singapore Maritime Foundation, where she played a key role in the development of the Maritime Singapore Connect office.

“We are pleased to welcome Wei Jun and Shi En to WSC. Their experiences will greatly support our work in the Asia region as we continue to see growth in Liner Shipping and strengthen our partnership with local and regional shipping associations, governments, and other interested parties,” says Kenneth Chia, Managing Director Asia.

Appointment in the US

In the US, Joe Kramek joins the World Shipping Council as Director of U.S. Government Relations. He will work across policy topics to represent WSC and our members in dialogue with the different branches of the US government. Joe has extensive experience in both government relations and maritime law, serving as a U.S. Coast Guard commissioned officer for twenty-eight years. Most recently he led the Coast Guard Legislative Affairs Team and also served as the Chief of Maritime, International and Environmental Law where, among other duties, he led the U.S. Delegation to the International Maritime Organization’s Legal Committee.

“I am very happy to welcome Shi En, Wei Jun and Joe to the team. We are at an inflection point for liner shipping, with multiple global challenges and opportunities. Our new colleagues will add crucial competence and experience that will further our work of building a public policy framework to support a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure shipping industry,” says John Butler, WSC President & CEO.

Source: World Shipping Council