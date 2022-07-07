World Shipping Council strengthens its organisation in Europe and the U.S.A.

The World Shipping Council (WSC) is excited to welcome three new team members to further its work for the future growth of a safe, secure and sustainable shipping industry.

Anna Karklina has joined our Brussels office in the position of EU Policy Advisor. She works across all topics, assisting in the regulatory monitoring and lobbying activities.

Anna has worked in Brussels for the last five years and brings an excellent understanding of the EU legislative machinery having taken on different positions within One Policy Place, a well-known EU Affairs Monitoring organisation. She was born in Latvia, grew up and took her BA Arts and Humanities & Social Sciences in the Netherlands, and her MSc in European Studies in Denmark.

George Charalampidis takes up the role of Manager, Regulatory Affairs, a global role located in London in primary liaison with the Washington, DC office. His main focus will be on matters of safety and security.

Before joining WSC, George represented shipowners and operators through the International Chamber of Shipping at IMO, other intergovernmental organizations and fora. During that time, he served as Secretary to the Container Panel and Dangerous Goods Panel for several years, and chaired cross-industry groups with containership safety interest. Prior to this, George served in the Hellenic Armed Forces and was appointed Judicial Representative for the conduct of European Parliament and Local Government elections. He is a Lawyer regulated in England and qualified in Greece, and has a Master’s degree (LLM) with Distinction in International Maritime Law from Swansea University.

Nicholas “Nick” Tabori has joined the WSC office in Washington as the Director of U.S. Regulatory Affairs. Nick will work across a range of topics primarily focused on the U.S. regulatory environment.

Prior to this, Nick served as a commissioned officer in the United States Coast Guard for 20 years. During that time, he served at sea conducting counter narcotics patrols, search and rescue, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and was a Judge Advocate General attorney. This role included the drafting and implementation of safety and security legislation, regulations, and policy; to include cybersecurity, autonomous technology, legal counsel to the Coast Guard’s International Maritime Organization delegation, support to Ukraine, and sexual assault prevention and response.

Nick was also an attorney with the National Pollution Funds Center, where he assisted the U.S. Department of Justice with oil pollution litigation. Additionally, he served in the Coast Guard’s office of information and intelligence law where he supported the counterintelligence division.

“I am very happy to welcome Anna, George and Nick to the team. We are at an inflection point for liner shipping, with great challenges and opportunities that need to be addressed on a national, regional and international level. The WSC is working across all fronts for a public policy framework to support the decarbonization of shipping, a safer and more secure industry, as well as resilient global supply chains for the future. Our new colleagues will add essential competence and experience, strengthening our organization to support this work,” says John Butler, President & CEO of the WSC.

Source: World Shipping Council