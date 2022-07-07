World Shipping Council welcomes Pacific International Lines as new member

The World Shipping Council (WSC) is excited to welcome Pacific International Lines (PIL) as a new member, to join in its work for a safe, secure and sustainable industry.

A Singapore home-grown container shipping line incorporated in 1967, PIL is currently ranked 12th in the world with a fleet of around 100 container vessels. Its global trade network spans Asia, Africa, Latin America, Middle East and Oceania, supported by offices and agencies in over 500 locations in around 90 countries worldwide. Due to its early forays into China and Africa, PIL has established a unique and strong presence in these countries. Other brands in the PIL group includes Mariana Express Lines, Malaysia Shipping Corporation, PIL Logistics and Hong Kong listed Singamas Container Holdings.

“We are very pleased to welcome PIL to WSC, and we look forward to their contribution in our Councils and Working groups. As a vessel owner and direct employer of over 2,000 seafarers, PIL will bring important perspectives and insights to our work,” says John Butler, President & CEO of the WSC.

Representing PIL on the WSC Board is Mr Lars Kastrup, Chief Executive Officer of PIL. A veteran in the global shipping industry, Mr Kastrup has over 30 years of experience in leadership positions in global maritime companies including NOL/APL; CMA CGM Group and AP Moller-Maersk.

“PIL is pleased to become a member of the World Shipping Council and join other like-minded maritime companies to strengthen industry collaborations and advance key global topics on sustainability. The long running pandemic, while disruptive, has highlighted the urgency for us to seek viable solutions to combat climate change, and PIL stands ready to step up its support to progress the decarbonisation and other sustainability agendas among our peers,” said Mr Kastrup.

Source: World Shipping Council