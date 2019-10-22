World Steel Association: August 2019 crude steel production up by 3.4%

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 156.0 million tonnes (Mt) in August 2019, a 3.4% increase compared to August 2018.

China’s crude steel production for August 2019 was 87.3 Mt, an increase of 9.3% compared to August 2018. Japan produced 8.1 Mt of crude steel in August 2019, down 7.8% on August 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production was 5.9 Mt in August 2019, a decrease of 2.6% on August 2018.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.3 Mt of crude steel in August 2019, up by 0.8% on August 2018. Italy produced 0.9 Mt of crude steel in August 2019, down by 26.7% on August 2018. France produced 1.1 Mt of crude steel in August 2019, an increase of 11.2% compared to August 2018. Spain produced 1.1 Mt of crude steel in August 2019, down by 4.6% on August 2018.

The US produced 7.5 Mt of crude steel in August 2019, an increase of 0.3% compared to August 2018.

Brazil’s crude steel production for August 2019 was 2.5 Mt, down by 13.4% on August 2018.

Turkey’s crude steel production for August 2019 was 2.6 Mt, down by 12.4% on August 2018.

Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.9 Mt this month, up 8.5% on August 2018.

Source: The World Steel Association