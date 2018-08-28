World Steel Association: July 2018 crude steel production up by 5.8%

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 154.6 million tonnes (Mt) in July 2018, a 5.8% increase compared to July 2017.

China’s crude steel production for July 2018 was 81.2 Mt, an increase of 7.2% compared to July 2017. Japan produced 8.4 Mt of crude steel in July 2018, down by 2.0% on July 2017. South Korea’s crude steel production was 6.2 Mt in July 2018, an increase of 0.1% on July 2017.

Turkey’s crude steel production for July 2018 was 3.3 Mt, down by 2.3% on July 2017.

Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.8 Mt this month, up 11.4% on July 2017.

The US produced 7.3 Mt of crude steel in July 2018, an increase of 4.5% compared to July 2017.

Brazil’s crude steel production for July 2018 was 3.0 Mt, up by 6.7% on July 2017.

The crude steel capacity utilisation ratio of the 64 countries in July 2018 was 77.5%. This is 3.8 percentage points higher than July 2017. Compared to June 2018, it is 1.4 percentage points lower.



Source: World Steel Association