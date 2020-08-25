World Steel Association: July 2020 crude steel production Down 2.5%

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 152.7 million tonnes (Mt) in July 2020, a 2.5% decrease compared to July 2019. Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update.

China produced 93.4 Mt of crude steel in July 2020, an increase of 9.1% compared to July 2019. Japan produced 6.0 Mt of crude steel in July 2020, down 27.9% on July 2019. South Korea’s steel production for July 2020 was 5.5 Mt, down by 8.3% on July 2019.

Germany produced 2.4 Mt of crude steel in July 2020, down 24.7% on July 2019. Production in the EU overall is estimated to be 9.8 Mt of crude steel in July 2020, down by 24.4% on July 2019.

The United States produced 5.2 Mt of crude steel in July 2020, a decrease of 29.4% compared to July 2019.

Production in the C.I.S. is estimated to be 8.1 Mt in July 2020, down 5.8% on July 2019. Ukraine produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel in July 2020, down 1.9% on July 2019.

Turkey’s crude steel production for July 2020 was 3.1 Mt, up by 7.4% on July 2019.

Source: World Steel Association