World Steel Association: July 2024 crude steel production Down By 4.7%
World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 152.8 million tonnes (Mt) in July 2024, a 4.7% decrease compared to July 2023.
Crude steel production by region
Africa produced 2.0 Mt in July 2024, up 4.0% on July 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 112.7 Mt, down 6.4%. The EU (27) produced 10.8 Mt, up 5.7%. Europe, Other produced 3.7 Mt, up 0.6%. The Middle East produced 3.7 Mt, down 10.1%. North America produced 8.8 Mt, down 2.4%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.5 Mt, down 0.8%. South America produced 3.7 Mt, up 6.0%.
The 71 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2023.
Regions and countries covered by the table:
- Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco, South Africa, Tunisia
- Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Viet Nam
- European Union (27): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden
- Europe, Other: Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Türkiye, United Kingdom
- Middle East: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen
- North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
- Russia & other CIS + Ukraine: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine
- South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
Source: World Steel Association