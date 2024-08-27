World Steel Association: July 2024 crude steel production Down By 4.7%

World crude steel production for the 71 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 152.8 million tonnes (Mt) in July 2024, a 4.7% decrease compared to July 2023.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 2.0 Mt in July 2024, up 4.0% on July 2023. Asia and Oceania produced 112.7 Mt, down 6.4%. The EU (27) produced 10.8 Mt, up 5.7%. Europe, Other produced 3.7 Mt, up 0.6%. The Middle East produced 3.7 Mt, down 10.1%. North America produced 8.8 Mt, down 2.4%. Russia & other CIS + Ukraine produced 7.5 Mt, down 0.8%. South America produced 3.7 Mt, up 6.0%.

The 71 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2023.

