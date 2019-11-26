World Steel Association: October 2019 crude steel production Down by 2.8%

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 151.5 million tonnes (Mt) in October 2019, a 2.8% decrease compared to October 2018.

China’s crude steel production for October 2019 was 81.5 Mt, a decrease of 0.6% compared to October 2018. India produced 9.1 Mt of crude steel in October 2019, down 3.4% on October 2018. Japan produced 8.2 Mt of crude steel in October 2019, down 4.9% on October 2018. South Korea’s crude steel production was 6.0 Mt in October 2019, a decrease of 3.5% on October 2018.

In the EU, Germany produced 3.3 Mt of crude steel in October 2019, down by 6.8% on October 2018. Italy produced 2.2 Mt of crude steel in October 2019, down by 3.7% on October 2018. France produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in October 2019, a 10.6% decrease compared to October 2018. Spain produced 1.2 Mt of crude steel in October 2019, down by 7.6% on October 2018.

The US produced 7.4 Mt of crude steel in October 2019, a decrease of 2.0% compared to October 2018.

Brazil’s crude steel production for October 2019 was 2.6 Mt, down by 19.4% on October 2018.

Turkey’s crude steel production for October 2019 was 2.7 Mt, down by 15.0% on October 2018.

Crude steel production in Ukraine was 1.6 Mt this month, down 12.7% on October 2018.

Source: World Steel Association