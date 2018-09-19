World stocks bat aside trade war fears, rally for second day

Global equities rallied for a second straight day on Wednesday while safe-haven assets such as U.S. bonds and the Japanese yen slipped to multi-week lows as investors bet the escalating U.S.-China trade spat would inflict less damage than feared.

The deepening tariff row between the United States and China threatens to disrupt supply chains and undermine the world economy, with Beijing adding $60 billion of U.S. products to its import tariff list in retaliation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned levies on $200 billion of Chinese goods

But markets appear to have taken cheer from China’s move to levy only a 10 percent duty on $60 billion of U.S. imports. Washington too removed some 300 Chinese-made items from the list of dutiable goods.

World growth is undoubtedly at risk — a survey by ThomsonReuters and INSEAD showed confidence among Asian companies at the weakest in almost three years as businesses feared blowback from the trade war

And Germany’s IW economic institute lowered its growth forecast for the biggest euro zone economy, noting the fallout from the trade dispute

But hopes of Chinese stimulus to counter the impact on the economy, as well as a pledge by premier Li Keqiang not to use yuan devaluation as a tool in the trade war, reassured investors to some extent, allowing markets to build on Tuesday’s gains.

MSCI’s index of global equities rose 0.2 percent to a two-week high, while emerging stocks too firmed for a second day, led by a one percent jump in Shanghai markets. An index of non-Japan Asian stocks also rose one percent

Government bonds from the United States and Germany, typically instruments that benefit from political or economic turmoil, saw yields race to multi-week highs. U.S. 10-year yields stayed firmly above the key 3 percent mark.

“Where we are today is in a period of relative calm as U.S. bond yields probe their highs, and we become accustomed to trade rhetoric and perhaps, blasé about the economic damage it will cause,” said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes

“All things considered, though, the tariff spat could have been a lot worse. Investors reacted relatively well to the news.”

European shares followed Asian counterparts higher though U.S. equity futures pointed to a flat opening for Wall Street following Tuesday’s bounce [.N].

Analysts noted that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week had invited Beijing to a new round of talks but some also reckon on a more conciliatory stance from China.

“China are out of bullets. The fight is done and dusted. Now it’s just a question of how the Chinese can save face and say ‘alright we’re going to change, going to open up wider access not only to the U.S. but to the EU and Japan’,” said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth in London.

“Their economy is export-led, they can’t afford for it to go out of control.”

But for now, the yuan was lifted by Premier Keqiang’s pledge, touching its highest level since last Friday at 6.843 per dollar. That in turn allowed an index of emerging currencies to rise for the second day in a row.

In another sign of markets’ new-found optimism, the safe-haven yen slipped to two-month lows against the dollar. The dollar inched higher but stayed close to seven-week lows against a basket of currencies.

Investors also sold government bonds, pushing up yields on U.S. Treasury bonds to the highest since May while German yields surpassed 0.5 percent for the first time since mid-June.

Meanwhile, Britain’s exit from the EU will be discussed at a European Union summit in Salzburg. The pound rose half a percent to $1.3215 after data showed inflation hitting a six month high. It then fell as low as $1.3098 after the Times newspaper reported Prime Minister Theresa May was set to reject the EU’s updated offer on the Irish border problem.

Source: Reuters (reporting by Sujata Rao; Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Tom Finn in London; Editing by Jon Boyle and Gareth Jones)