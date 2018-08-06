World trade edges up in July – supported by higher US dollar

The gKNi World Trade Indicator registered 140.7 points at the end of July, 0.6% higher compared to the previous month and 10.2% higher than in July 2017. North America is running at full speed. On the other hand, Europe and emerging markets are benefiting from a stronger US dollar. Nevertheless, Asia is losing momentum in August.

At a record high

The gKNi World Trade Indicator powered by LogIndex — the data company of Kuehne + Nagel Group — stood at 140.7 (10.2% YoY) at the end of July, +0.6% compared to June. The current reading is almost at the record high achieved in February. The annualized growth rate slowed only marginally to 12.2% in July from 12.5% in June (on year-to-date basis). The latest World Trade Organization (WTO) data available for April showed a change of 10.6% compared to the previous year.

USA and Europa up

North America is in full swing: Foreign trade in Canada increased by 12.8% YoY in July (June: 4.7%). The United States accelerated exports and imports from 9.1% in June to 10.2% (YoY) in July. Europe, especially Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands, is also more dynamic, underpinned by a higher US dollar. However, Asia is developing less dynamically and will slow down further in August. In general, world will cool off slightly again in August.

Sea freight slightly lower

After a strong second quarter, container traffic on the oceans declined only marginally in July (-0.3% MoM), driven by ports in China (-0.5%) and US (-0.3%). Japanese ports increased the container throughput by 0.8%, Hong Kong 0.3% and Singapore 0.2% (MoM). The gKNi indicator for sea freight is up 2.6% since the beginning of the year, while capacity has increased by 4.1% (TEU).

Americas show high year-on-year rates (YoY) in July. However, the annual rate is even higher in India (+31.3%). Furthermore, Sweden, Brazil, Mexico and Spain are pointing to growth rates of 20% or more. The United Kingdom is again one of the larger countries with the lowest annual rates. It is noteworthy that no economy in the sample records a negative growth rate. Over 80% of the countries are experiencing an increasing dynamic (up trending YoY). According to LogIndex forecasts, this momentum is likely to slow in August, at least in Asia.

Source: LogIndex AG, Data Company of Kuehne + Nagel Group